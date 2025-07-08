Live Updates

OnePlus Launch Event 2025 LIVE: OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5 to debut in India soon

  • OnePlus Launch Event 2025 LIVE: OnePlus will launch 3 new devices at its Summer Launch Event today. Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 are both likely to be under the 30,000 price bracket.

Aman Gupta
Updated8 Jul 2025, 12:44 PM IST
OnePlus Nord CE 5 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor
OnePlus Nord CE 5 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor(Aman Gupta)

OnePlus will launch its mid-range Nord series at the company's Summer Launch Event today. Along with the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5, OnePlus will also bring the new Buds 4 TWS in India. 

What to expect from OnePlus Nord 5?

OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord 5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and paired with LPDDR5X RAM. The phone will feature a dual-camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The biggest upgrade to the camera setup this year is the 50MP selfie shooter, which will also come with autofocus support and 4K 60fps video recording, similar to the OnePlus 13s.

What to expect from OnePlus Nord CE 5?

OnePlus Nord CE 5 will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex processor, which is a big boost compared to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 seen on the Nord CE 4 (Review). The phone will also come with a 7,100mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. It will feature a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary shooter with OIS and support for 4K 60fps video recording.

What to expect from OnePlus Buds 4? 

OnePlus Buds 4 are confirmed to come with a dual-driver setup with dual DACs, Hi-Res LHDC 5.0, and 3D Audio. The TWS will support Google Fast Pair and dual-device connection while boasting a battery life of 11 hours on the buds and 45 hours with the case.

 

Follow updates here:
08 Jul 2025, 12:44 PM IST

OnePlus Launch Event 2025 LIVE: What other phones come with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor?

OnePlus Launch Event 2025 LIVE: Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 isn't the newest processor out there. In terms of pure performance, it is similar to the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 found on the Nord 4. 

The same SoC is also found on the likes of iQOO Neo 10R, Poco F6, Realme GT 6 and Xiaomi 14 Civi.

08 Jul 2025, 12:36 PM IST

OnePlus Launch Event 2025 LIVE: OnePlus Nord 5 leaked display specs

OnePlus Launch Event 2025 LIVE: Leaks suggest that the OnePlus Nord 5 could feature a 6.83 inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It could come with IP65 rating for water and dust resistance like the OnePlus 13s (Review), meaning that the phone could potentially handle a bit of splashes and light rainfall but not full submersion under water.

