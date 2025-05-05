OnePlus Nord 5 spotted on certification site: Key specs leaked ahead of possible launch

OnePlus is reportedly preparing to launch the successor to its popular Nord 4 smartphone, with leaks suggesting the OnePlus Nord 5 is currently in development. The handset, tipped to arrive later this year, has been spotted on a certification website, hinting at key upgrades, particularly in battery capacity and charging speeds.

According to a report from91Mobiles, a device believed to be the OnePlus Nord 5 was recently listed on the TUV Rheinland certification platform, bearing the model number CPH2079. While the listing does not explicitly confirm the phone’s name, it provides insight into some of its specifications, most notably a substantial 6,650mAh battery.

The certification also suggests that the upcoming handset will likely support 80W fast charging. Beyond these details, the listing remains tight-lipped on further specifications. Nevertheless, the appearance on TUV Rheinland points to ongoing testing and certification, signalling that the device could soon make its debut in global markets.

Interestingly, the timing of this certification coincides with the recent spotting of another OnePlus device — the purported Nord CE 5 — on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. This suggests that OnePlus may be gearing up to release multiple Nord models across both Indian and international markets in the near future.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 5 bags BIS certification, likely to launch in India soon

Earlier reports (via Gadgets360) suggest that the OnePlus Nord 5 could share much of its design and hardware with the forthcoming OnePlus Ace 5V, which is anticipated to debut in China later this month. The device is speculated to feature a flat OLED screen offering a 1.5K resolution alongside a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals.

In terms of photography, it is likely to house a dual-camera setup on the rear, headlined by a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera. For selfies and video chats, the phone is expected to include a 16MP front-facing shooter.

Under the hood, the Nord 5 is expected to be powered by a binned variant of the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, reportedly dubbed the Dimensity 9400e. Other anticipated features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, an infrared (IR) blaster, and dual stereo speakers.