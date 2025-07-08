OnePlus Nord 5 vs Poco F7 5G: Spec-by-spec comparison of mid-range flagships?

India’s mid-range smartphone market is heating up with the launch of two powerful devices: the OnePlus Nord 5, launched today (July 8), and the Poco F7 5G, which made its debut in June 2025. Both smartphones offer premium designs and AI-driven features and are priced aggressively to attract users looking for flagship-level performance without the flagship price tag. Here is a detailed, on-paper comparison of the two handsets.

OnePlus Nord 5 vs Poco F7: Pricing In terms of pricing, both brands are targeting the same price segment but with slightly different configurations. The OnePlus Nord 5 starts at ₹31,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is also available in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants, priced at ₹34,999 and ₹37,999, respectively. Colour options include Dry Ice, Marble Sands, and Phantom Grey. The smartphone goes on sale starting 12 PM on July 9. The Poco F7 5G, meanwhile, is priced at ₹31,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and ₹33,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model, undercutting OnePlus’ higher storage models. Poco offers its device in Cyber Silver Edition, Frost White, and Phantom Black.

OnePlus Nord 5 vs Poco F7: Display Both smartphones feature a large 6.83-inch AMOLED display, though there are notable differences in screen quality. The OnePlus Nord 5 offers a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, a peak brightness of 1,800 nits, and a smooth user interface enhanced by the company’s OxygenOS 15. On the other hand, the Poco F7 5G delivers a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a class-leading 3,200 nits peak brightness, along with HDR10+ certification and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. In terms of design, the Nord 5 is slightly lighter at 211 grams with an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance. Poco’s device, however, is more rugged, featuring a metal frame, glass back, and triple IP ratings (IP66, IP68, IP69), offering greater durability.

OnePlus Nord 5 vs Poco F7: Processor Under the hood, both smartphones run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s platform, but the generations differ. The Nord 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, while the Poco F7 5G boasts the newer Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. Both are paired with LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB storage, promising fast multitasking and storage speeds. The Nord 5 runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, whereas the Poco F7 5G is powered by HyperOS 2.0, Xiaomi’s custom Android 15-based interface. Poco also gets a notable advantage with its long-term software support, offering four years of Android updates and six years of security patches, compared to OnePlus.

OnePlus Nord 5 vs Poco F7: Camera On the camera front, both devices feature 50MP primary sensors, but the sensor types and front camera specs differ. The OnePlus Nord 5 uses a Sony LYT-700 sensor with OIS for its main rear camera, along with an 8MP ultrawide lens. The front camera is a standout, offering a high-resolution 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensor for selfies. In comparison, the Poco F7 5G also features a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor and an 8MP ultrawide, but the front camera is limited to 20MP. While both setups are capable, OnePlus may appeal more to selfie enthusiasts.

OnePlus Nord 5 vs Poco F7: Battery and connectivity Battery life and charging are areas where Poco takes the lead. The Indian variant of the Poco F7 5G houses a 7,550mAh battery, supporting 90W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging, making it ideal for power users. The Nord 5, while still impressive, includes a 6,800mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging. Additionally, Poco integrates a 3D IceLoop cooling system and AI-based thermal regulation to optimise performance during gaming or heavy multitasking — features not highlighted in the Nord 5’s specs.

In terms of connectivity, both phones support modern standards like 5G, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C. However, Poco edges ahead once again with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0, while the Nord 5 features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4. OnePlus does include an IR blaster and a programmable Plus Key, which adds a degree of customisability and convenience.