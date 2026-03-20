OnePlus Nord 6 design, full specifications leaked ahead of launch: here's what to expect

OnePlus has begun teasing its Nord lineup in India, and while the Chinese smartphone maker is yet to announce a launch date or specifications for the upcoming phone, a new leak has revealed many details about the device.
As per tipster Yogesh Brar on X (formerly Twitter), the Nord 6 could come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, up from the 120Hz refresh rate on its predecessor.
The phone could also run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, which is the same SoC seen on the likes of iQOO Neo 10 and Poco F7.
As for optics, the phone has been tipped to come with a dual camera setup like last year, with a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary shooter with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The front of the phone is said to feature a 32MP selfie shooter, which could be a potential downgrade from the 50MP selfie shooter on its predecessor.
The Nord 6 is said to feature a 9,000mAh battery and support 80W wired fast charging. The phone could come in two storage variants: 8GB RAM/256GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage.
|Feature
|Rumored Specification
|Display
|6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 165Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
|RAM / Storage
|8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB
|Rear Camera
|50MP Main (Sony LYT-600, OIS) + 8MP Ultra-wide
|Front Camera
|32MP Selfie Shooter
|Battery
|9,000 mAh (Silicon-Carbon Tech)
|Charging
|80W SuperVOOC Wired
|Operating System
|OxygenOS 16 (Android 16)
|Colors
|Black, Mint, Silver
The tipster shares that the OnePlus Nord 6 could come in three colour variants: Black, Mint, and Silver. The device could launch in India in the first week of April and is potentially said to launch on 7 April.
The tipster does not give any details on the pricing of the Nord 6, but a look at the price of the Nord 5 should give us an idea of the price range for the phone.
The Nord 5 with 8GB RAM/256GB storage launched in India last year for ₹31,999, while the top-end variant with 12GB RAM/512GB storage was launched at ₹37,999. While the memory chip shortage has been leading to an increase in the pricing of phones, the Nord 6 should still be available somewhere in the sub- ₹40,000 segment, putting it in contention with the iQOO Neo 10 and Nothing Phone 4a Pro.
Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.
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