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OnePlus Nord 6 design, full specifications leaked ahead of launch: here's what to expect

OnePlus is teasing its Nord 6 in India. Ahead of the launch, a leak has revealed that the upcoming phone could feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, and a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary lens. 

Aman Gupta
Updated20 Mar 2026, 02:58 PM IST
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OnePlus Nord 6 could debut in India next month (Representative image)
OnePlus Nord 6 could debut in India next month (Representative image)
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OnePlus has begun teasing its Nord lineup in India, and while the Chinese smartphone maker is yet to announce a launch date or specifications for the upcoming phone, a new leak has revealed many details about the device.

OnePlus Nord 6 leaked specifications:

As per tipster Yogesh Brar on X (formerly Twitter), the Nord 6 could come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, up from the 120Hz refresh rate on its predecessor.

The phone could also run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, which is the same SoC seen on the likes of iQOO Neo 10 and Poco F7.

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As for optics, the phone has been tipped to come with a dual camera setup like last year, with a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary shooter with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The front of the phone is said to feature a 32MP selfie shooter, which could be a potential downgrade from the 50MP selfie shooter on its predecessor.

The Nord 6 is said to feature a 9,000mAh battery and support 80W wired fast charging. The phone could come in two storage variants: 8GB RAM/256GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage.

FeatureRumored Specification
Display6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 165Hz refresh rate
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
RAM / Storage8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB
Rear Camera50MP Main (Sony LYT-600, OIS) + 8MP Ultra-wide
Front Camera32MP Selfie Shooter
Battery9,000 mAh (Silicon-Carbon Tech)
Charging80W SuperVOOC Wired
Operating SystemOxygenOS 16 (Android 16)
ColorsBlack, Mint, Silver

OnePlus Nord 6 launch date and price:

The tipster shares that the OnePlus Nord 6 could come in three colour variants: Black, Mint, and Silver. The device could launch in India in the first week of April and is potentially said to launch on 7 April.

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The tipster does not give any details on the pricing of the Nord 6, but a look at the price of the Nord 5 should give us an idea of the price range for the phone.

The Nord 5 with 8GB RAM/256GB storage launched in India last year for 31,999, while the top-end variant with 12GB RAM/512GB storage was launched at 37,999. While the memory chip shortage has been leading to an increase in the pricing of phones, the Nord 6 should still be available somewhere in the sub- 40,000 segment, putting it in contention with the iQOO Neo 10 and Nothing Phone 4a Pro.

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

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