OnePlus Nord 6 design, full specifications leaked ahead of launch: here's what to expect

OnePlus has begun teasing its Nord lineup in India, and while the Chinese smartphone maker is yet to announce a launch date or specifications for the upcoming phone, a new leak has revealed many details about the device.

OnePlus Nord 6 leaked specifications: As per tipster Yogesh Brar on X (formerly Twitter), the Nord 6 could come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, up from the 120Hz refresh rate on its predecessor.

The phone could also run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, which is the same SoC seen on the likes of iQOO Neo 10 and Poco F7.

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As for optics, the phone has been tipped to come with a dual camera setup like last year, with a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary shooter with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The front of the phone is said to feature a 32MP selfie shooter, which could be a potential downgrade from the 50MP selfie shooter on its predecessor.

The Nord 6 is said to feature a 9,000mAh battery and support 80W wired fast charging. The phone could come in two storage variants: 8GB RAM/256GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage.

Feature Rumored Specification Display 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 165Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 RAM / Storage 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB Rear Camera 50MP Main (Sony LYT-600, OIS) + 8MP Ultra-wide Front Camera 32MP Selfie Shooter Battery 9,000 mAh (Silicon-Carbon Tech) Charging 80W SuperVOOC Wired Operating System OxygenOS 16 (Android 16) Colors Black, Mint, Silver

OnePlus Nord 6 launch date and price: The tipster shares that the OnePlus Nord 6 could come in three colour variants: Black, Mint, and Silver. The device could launch in India in the first week of April and is potentially said to launch on 7 April.

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The tipster does not give any details on the pricing of the Nord 6, but a look at the price of the Nord 5 should give us an idea of the price range for the phone.

The Nord 5 with 8GB RAM/256GB storage launched in India last year for ₹31,999, while the top-end variant with 12GB RAM/512GB storage was launched at ₹37,999. While the memory chip shortage has been leading to an increase in the pricing of phones, the Nord 6 should still be available somewhere in the sub- ₹40,000 segment, putting it in contention with the iQOO Neo 10 and Nothing Phone 4a Pro.