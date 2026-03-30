OnePlus Nord 6 India launch roundup: Launch date, expected price and specifications

OnePlus has confirmed that its latest mid-range device, the OnePlus Nord 6, will be launching in India next week. The new phone will be taking on other devices in the mid-range segment, including the Nothing Phone 4a, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, and the Poco X8 Pro.

OnePlus Nord 6 launch date: OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord 6 will be launching in India on 7 April at 7PM India time. The company hasn't confirmed if it will be holding a dedicated launch event for the phone or unveiling it via a video message. We should have more details on whether the phone will be unveiled via a live stream or not in the coming days.

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OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Nord 6 expected price: With the recent memory chip shortage, there has been a hike in smartphone prices across the board, and the Nord 6 should not be any different. The extent of the price hike will only be revealed during the launch, but a look at the price of the Nord 5 should give us an idea of the overall price range for the device.

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The Nord 5 debuted in India last year at a price of ₹31,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model and went up to ₹37,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB model. This suggests that even with the price hike, the Nord 6 should still be available somewhere between ₹35,000– ₹40,000 in India.

A dedicated microsite for the phone has already gone live on Amazon, which confirms that the device will be available to buy on the e-commerce platform.

OnePlus Nord 6 specifications: Design and colour variants: The OnePlus Nord 6 takes some inspiration from the OnePlus 15 lineup in the design segment as it ditches the pill-shaped camera layout on its predecessor in favour of a squarish camera island. Apart from that, there aren't any other major visual changes on the device, with the OnePlus logo staying right in the middle while the Plus key continues to find a place on the left-hand corner of the phone.

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OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord 6 will be available in three colour variants: Holographic Quick Silver, Fresh Mint, and Low-Reflection Pitch Black.

Display: OnePlus Nord 6 will feature a 165Hz 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 3,600 nits of peak brightness and 1,800 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM). The phone also comes with support for a dedicated Touch Reflex Chip to provide 3,200Hz of instant touch sampling.

The phone supports lowering brightness down to 2 nits, along with 3,840Hz of PWM dimming for reducing eye strain in low-light environments. There is also support for Aqua Touch 2.0 technology, which allows for use of the device even with sweaty or wet fingers.

Processor: OnePlus Nord 6 comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, with a claimed AnTuTu score of around 2.5 million. The phone also comes with a dedicated G2 Wi-Fi chip for improved signal reception in congested environments. OnePlus claims this will allow the phone to deliver up to 3× faster peak data speeds when using the Reliance Jio network.

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Battery: OnePlus has taken a big leap in the battery segment this time around with the introduction of a 9,000mAh battery on the phone, which the company claims can last up to 2.5 days of moderate use.

This is also the biggest battery OnePlus has ever fitted in a phone, with the second-best being the OnePlus 15R that came with a 7,400mAh battery.