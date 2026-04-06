OnePlus Nord 6 India launch tomorrow:Expected price, specifications and live-stream details

OnePlus is all set to launch its latest mid-range smartphone, the Nord 6, in India and global markets tomorrow, i.e. 7 April. Ahead of the launch of the phone, the Chinese smartphone maker has also shared a number of key details about the device, including its price range, processor, battery, and display.

OnePlus Nord 6 launch date: OnePlus Nord 6 will be launching in India at 7 PM tomorrow. The launch of OnePlus' latest mid-ranger will be live-streamed via the company's social media handles. In order to make it easier to navigate to the live stream, we have embedded the direct watch link right here.

OnePlus Nord 6 specifications: OnePlus Nord 6 will feature a 1.5K 165Hz AMOLED display with up to 3,600 nits of peak brightness and Crystal Guard Glass protection. The phone will also come with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K water and dust resistance, meaning it should be able to withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 metres of water for 30 minutes along with cold/hot water jets from any direction.

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On the performance front, the Nord 6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. The phone will also come with a dedicated G2 Wi-Fi chip similar to the OnePlus 15. The new chip is said to improve signal reception in congested environments while delivering up to 3 times faster data speeds when using a Jio SIM card.

For cameras, the Nord 6 features a 50MP Sony shooter with OIS for the primary lens and a secondary ultra-wide-angle shooter. The phone will feature a 32MP lens on the front for selfies and video calls.

The Nord 6 will come with a massive 9,000mAh battery and run on OnePlus's OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16.

Feature Specification Display 1.5K AMOLED, 165Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 (4nm) Rear Camera 50MP Main (Sony LYT-600, OIS) + Ultra-wide Front Camera 32MP Selfie Shooter Battery 9,000 mAh (Silicon-Carbon Tech) Charging capacity not revealed SuperVOOC Wired Operating System OxygenOS 16 (Android 16) Build/Rating IP68/IP69 Water & Dust Resistance Colors Black, Mint, Silver

OnePlus Nord 6 price: OnePlus Nord 6 is confirmed to be priced in the ₹35,000 - 40,000 price segment. This means that despite the recent memory chip shortages which have led to increase in price of smartphones, the Nord 6 will continue to be under the ₹40,000 bracket.

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At this price, the Nord 6 will compete against the likes of Nothing Phone 4a, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, and Poco X8 Pro.