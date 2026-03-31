OnePlus Nord 6 key specifications revealed ahead of launch: 50MP Sony camera, 9,000mAh battery confirmed

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its latest mid-range device in India next week, the OnePlus Nord 6. Ahead of the phone's official debut, OnePlus has revealed many key details about the upcoming device, including its durability ratings, artificial intelligence features, processor, and display, among other details.

OnePlus Nord 6 launch date: OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 6 will launch in India on April 7 at 7:00 PM. A dedicated Amazon microsite for the phone has already gone live, confirming that the phone will be available to buy via the e-commerce giant.

Advertisement

OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Nord 6 confirmed specifications: OnePlus Nord 6 will feature a 1.5K 165Hz AMOLED display with 3,600 nits of peak brightness and 1,800 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM). The front display is protected by Crystal Guard Glass, which the company claims is on par with flagship-level Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+.

Advertisement

The phone has also been confirmed to come with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K water and dust resistance ratings, meaning the phone should be able to withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 metres of water for 30 minutes, along with cold/hot water jets from any direction. This will also mark a big upgrade for the Nord 6 from its predecessor, which came with an IP65 rating.

Meanwhile, the phone has been confirmed to come powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. It will also come with a OnePlus 15-like dedicated G2 Wi-Fi chip to offer improved signal reception in congested environments and up to 3x faster data speeds when using a Reliance Jio SIM card.

On the optics front, the phone has now been confirmed to come with a 50MP Sony primary shooter with ‘Dual Axis’ OIS. OnePlus hasn't revealed the secondary sensor details but notes that the selfie shooter will employ a 32MP lens.

Advertisement

The phone will run on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. The UI is confirmed to offer various AI features like AI Portrait Glow, AI Eraser, AI Unblur, and AI Perfect Shot.

The Nord 6 will also pack a massive 9,000mAh battery, but the exact charging details are not yet confirmed.

OnePlus Nord 6 expected price: The Nord 6 is expected to be priced in the premium mid-range segment, where it could compete against the likes of Nothing Phone 4a, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, and Poco X8 Pro. With the recent memory chip shortages, a price hike is expected for the phone compared to its predecessor, but the device should sit somewhere in the ₹35,000–40,000 price bracket