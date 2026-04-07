OnePlus Nord 6 launch live: Nord 6 launch begins soon - Check sale date, battery, colour variants and processor

OnePlus Nord 6 launch live: OnePlus will launch its latest mid-range device, the OnePlus Nord 6 today. The Chinese smartphone maker has also announced a number of key features of its upcoming phone including its processor, display, battery and other details.

OnePlus Nord 6 specifications:

OnePlus Nord 6 will come with a 1.5K 165Hz AMOLED display with 3,600 nits of peak brightness. The company has also changed the design of the phone significantly by taking the circular rings from the Nord 5 and replacing them with a OnePlus 15's esque squiricle camera module.

Another feature that comes straight from the OnePlus 15 is the expanded water and dust protection which has now been upgraded to IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69k. The phone also gets the G2 Wi-Fi chip like the OnePlus 15 which is said to bring faster up to 3 times faster data speeds when using a Jio SIM card.

The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor similar to the Samsung Galaxy A37 5G and the Nothing Phone 3.

On the camera front, the phone will come with a 50MP Sony OIS shooter and a secondary ultra-wide angle lens. The phone will feature a 32MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus Nord 6 price:

The Nord 6 is confirmed to be priced between ₹35,000 - ₹40,000. It is expected to get a price hike from its predecessor due to the ongoing memory chip shortage but still remain competitive enough to rival the likes of Galaxy A37 and Nothing Phone 4a.

Where to watch OnePlus Nord 6 launch live?

OnePlus will be live-streaming the launch of OnePlus Nord 6 via its YouTube channel. The live-stream for OnePlus' latest mid-ranger will begin at 7PM India time and to make it easier to access the live-stream we have also embedded a direct streaming link below.