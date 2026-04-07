OnePlus Nord 6 launch live: Nord 6 launch begins soon - Check sale date, battery, colour variants and processor

OnePlus Nord 6 launch live: OnePlus will launch its latest mid-range device, the OnePlus Nord 6 today. The Chinese smartphone maker has also announced a number of key features of its upcoming phone including its processor, display, battery and other details.
OnePlus Nord 6 specifications:
OnePlus Nord 6 will come with a 1.5K 165Hz AMOLED display with 3,600 nits of peak brightness. The company has also changed the design of the phone significantly by taking the circular rings from the Nord 5 and replacing them with a OnePlus 15's esque squiricle camera module.
Another feature that comes straight from the OnePlus 15 is the expanded water and dust protection which has now been upgraded to IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69k. The phone also gets the G2 Wi-Fi chip like the OnePlus 15 which is said to bring faster up to 3 times faster data speeds when using a Jio SIM card.
The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor similar to the Samsung Galaxy A37 5G and the Nothing Phone 3.
On the camera front, the phone will come with a 50MP Sony OIS shooter and a secondary ultra-wide angle lens. The phone will feature a 32MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls.
OnePlus Nord 6 price:
The Nord 6 is confirmed to be priced between ₹35,000 - ₹40,000. It is expected to get a price hike from its predecessor due to the ongoing memory chip shortage but still remain competitive enough to rival the likes of Galaxy A37 and Nothing Phone 4a.
Where to watch OnePlus Nord 6 launch live?
OnePlus will be live-streaming the launch of OnePlus Nord 6 via its YouTube channel. The live-stream for OnePlus' latest mid-ranger will begin at 7PM India time and to make it easier to access the live-stream we have also embedded a direct streaming link below.
OnePlus Nord 6 comes with various AI powered editing features inside the default Photo app including AI Portrait Glow, AI Eraser, AI Unblur, AI Perfect Shot, and AI Reflection eraser. The phone also comes with the Plus Key that sends screenshots across to the Mind Space that can be integrated with Google Gemini to ask questions via AI.
The phone also comes with features alike real-time translation, AI Ghostwriter and AI Scan.
OnePlus Nord 6 has been confirmed to come with a 9,000mAh battery, which the company claims is the biggest in its segment. It will come with support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging that can fully top up the device in just 70 minutes. There will also be support for Bypass charging to reduce heat while gaming.
OnePlus has also packed in support for 27W of wired reverse charging which can potentially top up the Nord Buds 4 Pro to a 12 hour playback in just 10 minutes.
OnePlus has already confirmed that the Nord 6 will be priced between ₹35,000 to ₹40,000. The phone will go on sale from 9th April starting at 12noon. It will be available to buy via Amazon, OnePlus's own website and OnePlus Experience stores along with a few select stores.
Usually, OnePlus launches its Nord CE lineup alongside the regular Nord device. However, the company seems to be opting for a split launch strategy this year. While the Nord 6 will debut today, the Nord CE6 is expected to debut later in the month or early next month.
OnePlus Nord 6 will be launched via a live-stream that will be broadcast across OnePlus' social media channels. We have embedded the direct streaming link for the event right here.
The event will begin at 7PM and the phone should be revealed soon afterwards. However, OnePlus will not be launching the Nord CE 6 alongside the Nord 6 this year.