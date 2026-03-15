OnePlus Nord 6 tipped to launch in India soon: Expected price, specs and everything expected

OnePlus could soon be launching a new smartphone in India in its budget-focused Nord lineup. The company had unveiled its Nord 5 lineup in June last year and it seems like the next batch of devices could be arriving in the country in the next few weeks.

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What to expect from OnePlus Nord 6? OnePlus Nord 6 has recently been spotted on Geekbench with the CPH2795 model number. The phone is said to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Turbo 6 that debuted in China a few months back.

The device could come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. It could feature up to 12GB of RAM while running on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.

Meanwhile, tipster Yogesh Brar recently shared some other details of the phone including its display, camera and battery.

The tipster stated that the OnePlus Nord 6 could come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Apart from the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, the phone is said to come with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

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The biggest upgrade from last year could be the addition of IP68/IP69 and IP69K protection, up from the IP65 rating on its predecessor. This means that the Nord 6 could be protected against submersion in up to 1.5 meters of water along with hot/cold water jets.

The phone is also said to come with a massive 9,000mAh battery with support for 80W of wired fast charging and 27W of wireless charging. In contrast, the Nord 5 came with a 6,800mAh battery with 80W charging.

Feature Leaked Details Display 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED, 165Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 (4nm) RAM 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.1 Rear Camera 50MP Sony LYT-600 (OIS) + 2MP / 8MP secondary sensor Front Camera 16MP Battery 9,000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery Charging 80W Wired SuperVOOC / 27W Wireless or Reverse Charging Durability IP68, IP69, and IP69K (High-pressure water & dust protection) Software Android 16 with OxygenOS 16 Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, IR Blaster

On the camera front, the phone could feature a dual camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYTIA-600 primary shooter with OIS and a 2MP secondary shooter. The device could get a 16MP selfie shooter on the front.

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With the recent chip shortages, many recently launched phones have been getting a price hike and this could also be the case with the OnePlus Nord 6. For reference, its predecessor began at a price of ₹31,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and went all the way up to ₹37,999 for the top-end variant.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in