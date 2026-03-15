OnePlus Nord 6 tipped to launch in India soon: Expected price, specs and everything expected

OnePlus could soon be launching a new smartphone in India in its budget-focused Nord lineup. The company had unveiled its Nord 5 lineup in June last year and it seems like the next batch of devices could be arriving in the country in the next few weeks.
OnePlus Nord 6 has recently been spotted on Geekbench with the CPH2795 model number. The phone is said to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Turbo 6 that debuted in China a few months back.
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The device could come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. It could feature up to 12GB of RAM while running on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.
Meanwhile, tipster Yogesh Brar recently shared some other details of the phone including its display, camera and battery.
The tipster stated that the OnePlus Nord 6 could come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Apart from the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, the phone is said to come with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.
The biggest upgrade from last year could be the addition of IP68/IP69 and IP69K protection, up from the IP65 rating on its predecessor. This means that the Nord 6 could be protected against submersion in up to 1.5 meters of water along with hot/cold water jets.
The phone is also said to come with a massive 9,000mAh battery with support for 80W of wired fast charging and 27W of wireless charging. In contrast, the Nord 5 came with a 6,800mAh battery with 80W charging.
|Feature
|Leaked Details
|Display
|6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED, 165Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 (4nm)
|RAM
|12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X
|Storage
|256GB / 512GB UFS 4.1
|Rear Camera
|50MP Sony LYT-600 (OIS) + 2MP / 8MP secondary sensor
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|9,000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery
|Charging
|80W Wired SuperVOOC / 27W Wireless or Reverse Charging
|Durability
|IP68, IP69, and IP69K (High-pressure water & dust protection)
|Software
|Android 16 with OxygenOS 16
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, IR Blaster
On the camera front, the phone could feature a dual camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYTIA-600 primary shooter with OIS and a 2MP secondary shooter. The device could get a 16MP selfie shooter on the front.
With the recent chip shortages, many recently launched phones have been getting a price hike and this could also be the case with the OnePlus Nord 6. For reference, its predecessor began at a price of ₹31,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and went all the way up to ₹37,999 for the top-end variant.