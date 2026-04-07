OnePlus Nord 6 with 165HZ AMOLED display and 9,000mAh battery launched in India, price starts at ₹38,999

OnePlus has launched its latest variant in the company's mid-range Nord lineup, the OnePlus Nord 6. The new phone comes with a 9,000mAh battery, a 165Hz AMOLED display, and is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

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OnePlus Nord 6 price: OnePlus Nord 6 is priced at ₹38,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the top variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at ₹41,999.

As part of the launch offers, OnePlus is offering an instant discount of ₹3,000 on EMI transactions using Axis Bank and HDFC Bank credit cards, which brings the net effective starting price down to ₹35,999. Alternatively, there is also a ₹2,000 instant discount on full swipe transactions using an Axis Bank credit card. OnePlus is also offering up to 6 months of no-cost EMI on leading credit cards.

The new Nord model will go on sale starting April 9 at 12 PM IST. It will be available to purchase across Amazon India, the official OnePlus website, OnePlus Experience Stores, and select retail outlets. The phone will be available in three colour variants: Holographic Quick Silver, Fresh Mint, and Pitch Black.

OnePlus Nord 6 specifications: OnePlus Nord 6 display and design OnePlus Nord 6 comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,600 nits. The phone comes with support for IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification for durability.

OnePlus Nord 6 processor and battery Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset with Adreno 835 GPU. The processor is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. For thermal management, the Nord 6 uses a graphene cooling system with a 33,147mm² heat dissipation area.

The phone comes with a massive 9,000mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 80W fast charging and 27W of reverse wired charging. OnePlus claims that the device can be fully charged from zero to 100 per cent in approximately 70 minutes using the bundled charger.

OnePlus Nord 6 camera On the optics front, the Nord 6 houses a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA-600 primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

OnePlus Nord 6 software The Nord 6 runs on OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16, which comes with several AI-backed photography features, including AI Eraser and AI Unblur. It also includes an integration with Google Gemini through a dedicated physical 'Plus Key'. OnePlus is promising four major Android OS updates and six years of security patches for the smartphone.