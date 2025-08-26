OnePlus Nord Buds 3r launched in India with AI noise cancellation, up to 54hrs playtime at ₹1,799

OnePlus has launched the new OnePlus Nord Buds 3r in the Indian market with a price of ₹1,799 and a claimed battery life of around 54 hours. The TWS will succeed the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r and will compete against other wireless earphones in the sub- ₹2,000 price bracket from Oppo, Realme, and others.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r price: OnePlus Nord Buds 3r are available in Aura Blue and Ash Black color variants. The earbuds will be available to buy from September 8 on OnePlus's own website, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and other partner outlets.

The new OnePlus earbuds are priced at ₹1,799 but will be available for a special price of ₹1,599 on the sale date. The company is also promising to reveal other special offers closer to the sale date.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r specifications: The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers with a Titanized vibrating diaphragm, which is said to deliver deep, powerful bass and "crystal-clear" sound for music and gaming. The TWS comes with support for Sound Master EQ, which allows users to choose from three pre-tuned EQ presets or customize their sound with a 6-band equalizer to match their listening preferences.

The earphones also come with support for OnePlus 3D Audio, which helps provide a 360-degree surround sound experience but is only available on select OnePlus devices.

The Nord Buds 3r comes with support for Bluetooth 5.4 and is claimed to offer 47ms of low latency in gaming mode. The earphones also come with support for dual-device connectivity and Google Fast Pair, meaning they should be able to connect automatically to the connected device upon opening the case.

OnePlus is claiming a battery life of 54 hours on the case and 12 hours on the buds for the latest TWS, which would make them the earbuds with the longest playtime in the OnePlus TWS lineup.

The TWS also comes with a dual mic setup and AI noise cancellation to ensure that the user's voice is heard clearly even in noisy environments.

