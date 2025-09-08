OnePlus Nord Buds 3r with 54 hours battery life, AI features available to buy in India at ₹1,599

OnePlus' latest Nord Buds 3r are now available to buy in India with a price tag of under ₹2,000. The earphones come with suppport for 54 hours of battery life, Google Fast Pair, OnePlus 3D Audio along with a few AI-based features.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r price: OnePlus Nord Buds 3r are priced at ₹1,799 but the company is also offering them at a special price of ₹1,599 on the sale date. Moreover, there is also an additional bank discount which takes the price of the TWS device to ₹1,499.

The Nord Buds 3r will be available to buy from OnePlus's own website, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics along with the company's partner retail outlets.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r specifications: The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers with a Titanium-coated dynamic drivers, which is said to deliver deep, powerful bass and "crystal-clear" sound for music and gaming. The TWS comes with support for Sound Master EQ, which allows users to choose from three pre-tuned EQ presets or customize their sound with a 6-band equalizer to match their listening preferences.

These earbuds also integrate OnePlus 3D Audio, which creates an immersive, surround-sound-like effect, though this feature works only with select OnePlus devices.

The Nord Buds 3r comes with support for Bluetooth 5.4 and is claimed to offer 47ms of low latency in gaming mode. The earphones also come with support for dual-device connectivity and Google Fast Pair, meaning they should be able to connect automatically to the connected device upon opening the case.

OnePlus is claiming a battery life of 54 hours on the case and 12 hours on the buds for the latest TWS, which would make them the earbuds with the longest playtime in the OnePlus TWS lineup.

For calls, the Nord Buds 3R come equipped with dual microphones and AI-driven noise reduction to keep voices clear even in busy environments.

