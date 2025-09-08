Subscribe

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r with 54 hours battery life, AI features available to buy in India at ₹1,599

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r are now available in India, priced at 1,799, with promotional offers dropping the price to 1,499. They include 54 hours of battery life, 12.4mm dynamic drivers, and advanced features like AI noise reduction.

Aman Gupta
Updated8 Sep 2025, 05:42 PM IST
Advertisement
OnePlus Nord Buds 3r are available at an effective price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,499 as part of launch offers
OnePlus Nord Buds 3r are available at an effective price of ₹1,499 as part of launch offers

OnePlus' latest Nord Buds 3r are now available to buy in India with a price tag of under 2,000. The earphones come with suppport for 54 hours of battery life, Google Fast Pair, OnePlus 3D Audio along with a few AI-based features.

Advertisement

You may be interested in

45% OFF

realme Buds T310 True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with 46dB Hybrid ANC, 360° Spatial Audio, 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver, Upto 40Hrs Battery and Fast Charging (Vibrant Black)

  • realme Buds T310 True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with 46dB Hybrid ANC
  • 360° Spatial Audio
  • 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver

₹2199

₹3999

Get This

Oneplus Nord Buds True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, 12.4mm Titanium Drivers, Playback:Up to 30hr case, 4-Mic Design + AI Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating, Fast Charging (Black Slate)

  • Oneplus Nord Buds True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic
  • 12.4mm Titanium Drivers
  • Playback:Up to 30hr case

₹2989

Get This

73% OFF

Boult Audio Z60 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 60H Playtime, 4 Mics ENC Clear Calling, 50ms Low Latency Gaming, 13mm Bass Driver, Type-C Fast Charging, IPX5 ear buds TWS Bluetooth 5.3(Powder Blue)

  • Boult Audio Z60 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 60H Playtime
  • 4 Mics ENC Clear Calling
  • 50ms Low Latency Gaming

₹799

₹2999

Get This

63% OFF

Buds 2r True Wireless inEar Compatible with Oneplus Earbuds with Mic, 12.4mm Drivers, Playback:Upto 38hr case,4-Mic Design, IP55 Rating [Deep Grey]

  • Buds 2r True Wireless inEar Compatible with Oneplus Earbuds with Mic
  • 12.4mm Drivers
  • Playback:Upto 38hr case

₹1299

₹3499

Get This

82% OFF

Buds Pro 3 Bluetooth TWS in-Earbuds Dual Drivers, Dual Dacs, Eqs, AI-Powered Translator, Up to 50Db Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Up to 43Hrs Battery.

  • Buds Pro 3 Bluetooth TWS in-Earbuds Dual Drivers
  • Dual Dacs
  • Eqs

₹840

₹4599

Get This

60% OFF

Buds 2r True Wireless inEar Compatible with Oneplu Nord Buds 2r Earbuds with Mic, 12.4mm Drivers, Playback:Upto 38hr case,4-Mic Design, IP55 Rating [Triple Blue]

  • Buds 2r True Wireless inEar Compatible with Oneplu Nord Buds 2r Earbuds with Mic
  • 12.4mm Drivers
  • Playback:Upto 38hr case

₹1199

₹2999

Get This

57% OFF

boAt Rockerz 411 (2025 Launch), 40Ms Low Latency, 40Hrs Battery, 40Mm Drivers, Enx Tech, Integrated Controls, V5.4 Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic (Active Black)

  • boAt Rockerz 411 (2025 Launch)
  • 40Ms Low Latency
  • 40Hrs Battery

₹1299

₹2999

Get This

69% OFF

HP H150 Wireless Earbuds, Compatible with Tablets, Smartphones, PCs, and Other Devices with Bluetooth,Noise-Reduction,Water Resistant Design,Black,0.036kg

  • HP H150 Wireless Earbuds
  • Compatible with Tablets
  • Smartphones

₹769

₹2499

Get This

65% OFF

M.G.R.J® Portable Carrying Case Cover for Boat Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On Ear Headphones (Hard|EVA|Black)

  • M.G.R.J® Portable Carrying Case Cover for Boat Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On Ear Headphones (Hard|EVA|Black)

₹348

₹999

Get This

68% OFF

boAt Rockerz 113 (2025 Launch), 40 Hrs Playback, Dual Pair, Fast Charge, Enx Tech, Low Latency, Magnetic Buds, Bluetooth Neckband, Wireless with Mic in Ear Earphones(Active Black)

  • boAt Rockerz 113 (2025 Launch)
  • 40 Hrs Playback
  • Dual Pair

₹799

₹2490

Get This

67% OFF

boAt Rockerz 450, 15 HRS Battery, 40mm Drivers, Padded Ear Cushions, Integrated Controls, Dual Modes, On Ear Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Luscious Black)

  • boAt Rockerz 450
  • 15 HRS Battery
  • 40mm Drivers

₹1299

₹3990

Get This

33% OFF

AirPods Wireless Earbuds | Bluetooth Headphones with Personalised Spatial Audio | H2 Chip | USB-C Charging Case | Sweat & Water Resistant | Up to 30 Hrs Battery | Easy Pair & Setup

  • AirPods Wireless Earbuds | Bluetooth Headphones with Personalised Spatial Audio | H2 Chip | USB-C Charging Case | Sweat & Water Resistant | Up to 30 Hrs Battery | Easy Pair & Setup

₹399

₹599

Get This

31% OFF

Amazon Basics Pro Series Wireless Noise Cancelling ANC Over Ear Headphone | Bluetooth Headset | USB Charging | 10 m Paring Distance | 74 Hours Battery Life | 40 mm Drivers | IPX4 Rated (Silver)

  • Amazon Basics Pro Series Wireless Noise Cancelling ANC Over Ear Headphone | Bluetooth Headset | USB Charging | 10 m Paring Distance | 74 Hours Battery Life | 40 mm Drivers | IPX4 Rated (Silver)

₹2349

₹3399

Get This

33% OFF

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Blue

  • Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic
  • Up to 50Hrs Battery
  • Quick Charge

₹3990

₹5990

Get This

66% OFF

Portronics Muffs M2 Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear with Upto 40 Hrs Playtime, 40mm Dynamic Drivers, AUX 3.5mm, Powerful Bass, Laptop & PC Support,Type C Charging Port, Foldable Design(White)

  • Portronics Muffs M2 Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear with Upto 40 Hrs Playtime
  • 40mm Dynamic Drivers
  • AUX 3.5mm

₹839

₹2499

Get This

Also Read | OnePlus Pad Lite tablet launched in India: Price, specifications and more

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r price:

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r are priced at 1,799 but the company is also offering them at a special price of 1,599 on the sale date. Moreover, there is also an additional bank discount which takes the price of the TWS device to 1,499.

The Nord Buds 3r will be available to buy from OnePlus's own website, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics along with the company's partner retail outlets.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r specifications:

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers with a Titanium-coated dynamic drivers, which is said to deliver deep, powerful bass and "crystal-clear" sound for music and gaming. The TWS comes with support for Sound Master EQ, which allows users to choose from three pre-tuned EQ presets or customize their sound with a 6-band equalizer to match their listening preferences.

Advertisement

These earbuds also integrate OnePlus 3D Audio, which creates an immersive, surround-sound-like effect, though this feature works only with select OnePlus devices.

The Nord Buds 3r comes with support for Bluetooth 5.4 and is claimed to offer 47ms of low latency in gaming mode. The earphones also come with support for dual-device connectivity and Google Fast Pair, meaning they should be able to connect automatically to the connected device upon opening the case.

OnePlus is claiming a battery life of 54 hours on the case and 12 hours on the buds for the latest TWS, which would make them the earbuds with the longest playtime in the OnePlus TWS lineup.

For calls, the Nord Buds 3R come equipped with dual microphones and AI-driven noise reduction to keep voices clear even in busy environments.

Advertisement

The Nord Buds 3r also comes with features such as AI translation for real-time language support, Tap-2-take (double tap to take pictures), Aqua Touch for better touch controls, and Find My Earbuds for when you misplace the TWS

 
 
Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.
Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsOnePlus Nord Buds 3r with 54 hours battery life, AI features available to buy in India at ₹1,599
Read Next Story