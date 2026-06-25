OnePlus Nord Buds 4 launched in India with 52dB ANC, 54-hour battery life: Check price and features

OnePlus has launched the Nord Buds 4 in India at 3,299 and a special price of 3,099. They come with features like 52dB active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 6.1, and 54 hours of battery life. 

Aman Gupta
Updated25 Jun 2026, 01:35 PM IST
OnePlus Nord Buds 4
OnePlus Nord Buds 4

OnePlus has launched the Nord Buds 4 in India, bringing features such as up to 52dB active noise cancellation (ANC), Bluetooth 6.1 connectivity, 3D Spatial Audio, and up to 54 hours of battery life to the affordable TWS segment.

Here's everything you need to know about the newly launched OnePlus Nord Buds 4:

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 India price and availability

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 are priced at 3,299. However, as a limited-period launch offer, the company is offering the earbuds at a special price of 3,099.

The earbuds come in two colour options: Stellar Black and Astral Teal. They will go on sale from 29 June via OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Myntra, and select offline retail stores.

FeatureSpecification
Drivers12mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers
Active noise cancellationUp to 52dB real-time ANC
Microphones6 microphones (3 per earbud) with AI call noise reduction
ConnectivityBluetooth 6.1, Dual Device Connection, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair
Bluetooth rangeUp to 250 metres
Spatial audio3D Spatial Audio, Game Sound Spatial Audio
Gaming latency47ms Gaming Mode
Audio customisationMaster Tuning modes, custom EQ
AI featuresAI Translate, AI Assistant (supported devices)
Battery lifeUp to 54 hours total playback
Fast charging10 minutes of charging provides up to 11 hours of playback
DurabilityIP55 dust and water resistance, TÜV Rheinland Battery Health Certification
Weight4.3g per earbud
ColoursStellar Black, Astral Teal
Price 3,299
Launch offer 3,099 (limited period)
Sale date29 June

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 specifications:

The Nord Buds 4 feature 12mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers that OnePlus says are designed to deliver deeper bass and immersive sound. They also support 3D Spatial Audio, Game Sound Spatial Audio, Master Tuning modes and customisable EQ settings for a personalised listening experience.

The latest Nord TWS also support up to 52dB real-time ANC that is said to automatically adapt to the surrounding environment. Users can also switch between different listening modes depending on if they want more noise cancellation or awareness of their surroundings.

For calls, the earbuds feature a six-microphone setup with AI-powered noise reduction, which OnePlus says can deliver clear voice quality even in wind speeds of up to 25km/h.

On the connectivity front, the Nord Buds 4 support Bluetooth 6.1, Dual Device Connection, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair and Smart Bluetooth technology with a claimed range of up to 250 metres. The earbuds also support AI Translate and AI Assistant on compatible devices.

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There is also a dedicated Gaming Mode which is claimed to come with latency as low as 47ms, while the earbuds also support Game Sound Spatial Audio to make directional sounds such as footsteps and gunshots easier to identify.

In terms of battery life, the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 are claimed to deliver up to 54 hours of total playback. Meanwhile, 10-minute charge provides up to 11 hours of playback. The TWS also carry an IP55 dust and water resistance rating and TÜV Rheinland Battery Health Certification.

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.

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