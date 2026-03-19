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OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro with 55dB ANC, up to 54-hour battery launched in India at ₹3,999

OnePlus has launched the Nord Buds 4 Pro in India at a price of 3,999. The buds come with active noise cancellation, 12mm dynamic drivers, and Bluetooth 6.0. They will be available to buy from March 23 in Radiant Gray and Raven Black colour variants

Aman Gupta
Updated19 Mar 2026, 03:04 PM IST
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OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro: ANC Earbuds At A Budget! #OnePlus #OnePlusNordBuds4Pro

Amid rumours about the new Nord phone launch, OnePlus has unveiled a new audio product in India. The latest Nord Buds 4 Pro from the company feature active noise cancellation, dynamic drivers, cutting-edge Bluetooth connectivity and more.

Here is everything to know about the newly launched OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro:

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OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro price and availability:

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro is priced at 3,999. However, as a special launch offer, the company is offering the TWS at a discounted price of 3,799.

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The buds come in two colourways: Radiant Gray and Raven Black. They will be available to buy from 23 March from OnePlus's own website, the OnePlus Store App, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and offline OnePlus Experience Stores.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro specifications:

The Nord Buds 4 Pro come with 12mm dynamic drivers with titanium coating that are claimed to deliver richer, deeper bass and clearer vocals. OnePlus says the new drivers deliver 100% more power and a 30% larger diaphragm compared to their predecessor.

The latest Nord TWS comes with support for active noise cancellation (ANC), which is claimed to block up to 55 decibels of background noise, while also packing a TÜV Rheinland high-performance noise cancellation certification. OnePlus says users can customise the ANC on Nord Buds 4 Pro with three modes: Light, Moderate, and Maximum, or let the AI-powered 'Smart' mode optimise the noise cancellation in real time.

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FeatureSpecification
Drivers12mm dynamic drivers with titanium coating
Noise CancellationUp to 55dB ANC (Light, Moderate, Maximum, and Smart modes)
Connectivity & CodecBluetooth 6.0, LHDC 5.0 support
Microphones6-mic setup with AI-powered wind noise reduction
Battery LifeUp to 54 hours of total playback (ANC off)
Fast Charging10 minutes in case = 5 hours of listening
Weight4.4 grams per earbud
DurabilityIP55 rating for water and dust resistance
Special FeaturesSlide volume controls, gaming-specific spatial audio
Price 3,999 ( 3,799 special launch price)
ColorsRadiant Gray, Raven Black

For audiophiles, the earbuds also come with support for LHDC 5.0 for high-definition, nearly lossless music transmission. They also come with the latest Bluetooth 6.0 version and pack a gaming-specific spatial audio mode to help players hear footsteps and gunshots more clearly in titles like BGMI, Free Fire, and Call of Duty.

As for calling, the buds come with a six-microphone setup, which is complemented by an AI-powered noise reduction model that OnePlus says helps deliver crystal-clear audio even in winds up to 25 kilometres per hour.

The Buds 4 Pro feature a weight of 4.4 grams per earbud. They also come with an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance. This year, OnePlus has also added slide controls to the buds, which means users can slide on the earphones to adjust the volume of the songs.

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On the battery front, the Nord Buds 4 Pro deliver up to 54 hours of total playback time with ANC switched off. When you do run out of juice, placing the buds in the provided case for just 10 minutes yields up to 5 hours of listening time.

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

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