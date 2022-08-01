OnePlus Nord Buds CE launched in India: All details

OnePlus Nord Buds CE launched in India: All details2 min read . 05:00 PM IST
OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone brand has launched its OnePlus Nord Buds CE True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds in India, today. The TWS earbuds go on sale starting from August 04, 2022, at 12 PM on OnePlus' official website as well as e-commerce market Flipkart.
The smartphone brand has launched its OnePlus Nord Buds CE buds on Twitter, selling it at a price of Rs. 2,299 in India.
OnePlus Nord Buds CE have claimed total listening time of up to 20 hours with the charging case and up to 4.5 hours without the case. These earbuds feature 13.4mm, dynamic drivers, with 94ms ultra-low latency.
The latest earbuds from OnePlus come in two colors - Misty Grey and Moonlight White.
According to OnePlus, the new TWS earbuds feature AI noise cancellation for calling and comes with IPX4 water resistance technology.
The Chinese brand claimed that OnePlus Nord Buds CE buds offer up to 4.5 hours of listening time at 50 per cent volume when fully charged and up to three hours of phone call time. Moreover, these TWS earbuds can offer playback of up to 81 minutes with 10 minutes of charging, combined with the case, as per OnePlus.
In terms of the battery backup, both the left and right earbud devices pack a 27mAh battery each while the charging case gets a strong 300mAh battery backup.
According to the Chinese brand, the TWS earbuds feature 13.4 mm, dynamic drivers, with 20Hz to 20,000 Hz frequency response. In terms of connectivity, the newly launched product features Bluetooth version 5.2 with wireless rings of up to 10m. It also supports AAC and SBC audio formats.
OnePlus claims that the OnePlus Nord Buds CE offer a fast pair option, allowing the earbuds to connect OnePlus handsets with super ease. Reportedly, it comes with Sound Master Equaliser and is easily compatible with the HeyMelody app.
As per the Chinese smartphone brand, the iOS version of the app is not available for OnePlus Nord CE TWS earbuds.
In terms of weight, the newly OnePlus earbuds weigh approx 3.5gm and the charging case weighs approx 33gm. The OnePlus Nord Buds CE box also has a USB Type-C charging cable and a Nord emoji sticker apart from the earbuds and the charging case.