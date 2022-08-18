OnePlus has slashed the price of its affordable OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. The smartphone has got a price cut of ₹1,000. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G was launched in April this year in two variants- 6GB and 8GB priced at ₹19,999 and ₹21,999, respectively. With the latest price drop, the 6GB RAM model will cost ₹18,999, while the 8GB RAM variant can be purchased at ₹20,999.

The phone’s new price is already reflecting on Amazon. OnePlus is giving an additional discount of ₹1,000 on the device’s purchase using SBI credit card.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is offered in Blue Tide and Black Dusk colour options. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Features

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is equipped with a 6.59-inch full HD+ screen with a resolution of 1080x2412. The display has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset runs on Android 12 operating system topped with the company’s own OxygenOS 12.1.

Powering the device is Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor. The smartphone packs up to 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB internal storage capacity. The phone comes with a microSD card slot to expand the storage capacity up yo 1TB.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is a dual SIM phone. Optics on the phone are taken care by a 64MP main sensor with f/1.79 aperture on the back. The primary camera is paired with a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture.

At the front, the device features a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It offers 33watt charging adapter.