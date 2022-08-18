Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G becomes cheaper by 1,000: Check the new price

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G becomes cheaper by 1,000: Check the new price

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor
1 min read . 12:44 PM ISTLivemint

  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G was launched in April this year with a starting price of 19,999.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

OnePlus has slashed the price of its affordable OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. The smartphone has got a price cut of 1,000. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G was launched in April this year in two variants- 6GB and 8GB priced at 19,999 and 21,999, respectively. With the latest price drop, the 6GB RAM model will cost 18,999, while the 8GB RAM variant can be purchased at 20,999.

The phone’s new price is already reflecting on Amazon. OnePlus is giving an additional discount of 1,000 on the device’s purchase using SBI credit card.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is offered in Blue Tide and Black Dusk colour options. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Features

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is equipped with a 6.59-inch full HD+ screen with a resolution of 1080x2412. The display has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset runs on Android 12 operating system topped with the company’s own OxygenOS 12.1.

Powering the device is Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor. The smartphone packs up to 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB internal storage capacity. The phone comes with a microSD card slot to expand the storage capacity up yo 1TB.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is a dual SIM phone. Optics on the phone are taken care by a 64MP main sensor with f/1.79 aperture on the back. The primary camera is paired with a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture.

At the front, the device features a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It offers 33watt charging adapter.

