OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G becomes cheaper by 1,000: Check the new price

OnePlus has slashed the price of its affordable OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. The smartphone has got a price cut of ₹1,000. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G was launched in April this year in two variants- 6GB and 8GB priced at ₹19,999 and ₹21,999, respectively. With the latest price drop, the 6GB RAM model will cost ₹18,999, while the 8GB RAM variant can be purchased at ₹20,999.

