OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G gets a significant price cut. Check the new price here
OnePlus has reduced the prices of the Nord CE 3 5G, with the 8GB RAM version now priced at ₹24,999 and the 12GB RAM version priced at ₹27,999 on Amazon.
Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has slashed the price of its OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G smartphone by up to ₹2,000. The discount by OnePlus comes amid rumours of the company launching its flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone in China on December 4.
