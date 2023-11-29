OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G gets a significant price cut. Check the new price here

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has slashed the price of its OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G smartphone by up to ₹2,000. The discount by OnePlus comes amid rumours of the company launching its flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone in China on December 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus 12 look revealed: Check expected features, color options, launch date and more OnePlus had launched the Nord CE 3 5G in India in July this year at a price of ₹26,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB RAM storage variant, while the 12GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant was introduced at ₹28,999.

However, OnePlus has now reduced the prices significantly with the 8GB RAM version getting a ₹2,000 price cut and is now listed for ₹24,999 on Amazon while the 12GB RAM version is getting a ₹1,000 discount and is listed at ₹27,999 on Amazon.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is available in 2 colour options: Aqua Surge and Gray Shimmer and can be purchased via Amazon, and OnePlus India website.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G specifications: The Nord CE 3 is a slightly less advanced variant of the Nord 3 and comes equipped with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display in a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also features a 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming support.

This device is powered by the Snapdragon 782G chipset, which falls within the mid-range category. It offers a maximum of 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, along with a cooling system similar to that of the Nord 3. When it comes to the camera setup, both the Nord 3 and Nord CE 3 feature an identical configuration, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

In terms of photography, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 boasts a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For video calls and selfies, the device is equipped with a 16MP front camera.

Speaking of battery backup, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 houses a 5,000mAh battery and supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging. When it comes to connectivity, it is compatible with dual 5G nano SIM and 12 5G bands.

Additionally, it offers Bluetooth version 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC capabilities. The device runs on OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13 out of the box. It will be available in two attractive color options: Gray Shimmer and Aqua Surge.

