OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G first sale today: Price, where to buy and other details2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 10:53 AM IST
- OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and is available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is all set to go on its first sale in India today. The smartphone was launched earlier this month along with OnePlus Nord 2 earbuds. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes with a starting price of ₹19,999. The smartphone will be available via Amazon and OnePlus India website. Those interested can head to either of the platforms to grab a unit.
