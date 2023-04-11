OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is all set to go on its first sale in India today. The smartphone was launched earlier this month along with OnePlus Nord 2 earbuds. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes with a starting price of ₹19,999. The smartphone will be available via Amazon and OnePlus India website. Those interested can head to either of the platforms to grab a unit.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G offers

As mentioned above, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is priced at ₹19,999 onwards. Its base model packs 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. Another variant has 8GB RAM paired with 256GB storage. It carries a price tag of ₹21,999.

The company has announced bank offers on the purchase of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G. This includes an instant discount of ₹1,000 with ICICI Bank credit card and EMI purchases made using debit/credit cards. Buyers will also get OnePlus Nord Buds CE worth ₹2,299 with the smartphone. The offer will be applicable till stock lasts.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G features

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes with a 6.72-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and is available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The phone runs on the company’s own OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 operating system. It includes a 200% ultra volume mode. For optics, the device has a triple rear camera setup.

Camera system comprises a 108MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 16MP front-facing camera.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, and it includes both a Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray are the colour variants of the phone.