OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G first sale today: Price, where to buy and other details

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is all set to go on its first sale in India today. The smartphone was launched earlier this month along with OnePlus Nord 2 earbuds. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes with a starting price of ₹19,999. The smartphone will be available via Amazon and OnePlus India website. Those interested can head to either of the platforms to grab a unit.

