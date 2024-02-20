OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G gets a significant price cut in India, now available under ₹20,000.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite runs on OxygenOS 13, Snapdragon 695 chipset, up to 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage, features 16MP front camera, and supports 3.5mm headphone jack.
OnePlus has significantly slashed the price of its budget Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone, making both the 128GB and 256GB variants of the smartphone available under the ₹20,000 price segment.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message