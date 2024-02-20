Hello User
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G gets a significant price cut in India, now available under 20,000.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G gets a significant price cut in India, now available under 20,000.

Livemint

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite runs on OxygenOS 13, Snapdragon 695 chipset, up to 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage, features 16MP front camera, and supports 3.5mm headphone jack.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G recently got a price cut, making it even more desirable.

OnePlus has significantly slashed the price of its budget Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone, making both the 128GB and 256GB variants of the smartphone available under the 20,000 price segment.

Also Read | OnePlus Watch 2 teased, likely to launch on February 26: All we know so far

OnePus Nord CE 3 Lite new price:

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite was launched last year at a price of 19,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage base variant while the 256GB storage variant was unveiled at 21,999. However, after the latest price cut, the 128GB version of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is now available at a price of 17,999 while the 256GB storage variant starts from 19,999.

The smartphone is available in 2 colour options: Chromatic Gray and peppy Pastel Lime.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G specifications:

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes with a 6.72-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and is available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Also Read | OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R comparison: Is the 25,000 price gap worth it?

The phone runs on the company’s own OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 operating system. It includes a 200% ultra-volume mode. In terms of optics, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite features a triple camera setup to the back with a 108MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. The budget smartphone also houses a 16MP shooter to the front to handle all the selfie and video call-relat requirements.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, and it includes both a Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray are the colour variants of the phone.

