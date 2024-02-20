OnePlus has significantly slashed the price of its budget Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone, making both the 128GB and 256GB variants of the smartphone available under the ₹20,000 price segment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePus Nord CE 3 Lite new price: The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite was launched last year at a price of ₹19,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage base variant while the 256GB storage variant was unveiled at ₹21,999. However, after the latest price cut, the 128GB version of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is now available at a price of ₹17,999 while the 256GB storage variant starts from ₹19,999. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The smartphone is available in 2 colour options: Chromatic Gray and peppy Pastel Lime.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G specifications: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes with a 6.72-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and is available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The phone runs on the company’s own OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 operating system. It includes a 200% ultra-volume mode. In terms of optics, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite features a triple camera setup to the back with a 108MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. The budget smartphone also houses a 16MP shooter to the front to handle all the selfie and video call-relat requirements.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, and it includes both a Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray are the colour variants of the phone.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!