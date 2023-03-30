OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is set to launch in India on April 4, 2023. The smartphone will be unveiled alongside the OnePlus Nord Buds 2. Ahead of the scheduled launch, OnePlus has confirmed camera and battery details of the upcoming Nord CE 3 Lite on its social media platforms.

In a Twitter post, OnePlus said that the Nord CE 3 Lite will come with a 108MP camera. “For the first time ever, Nord is getting a powerful 108MP high-resolution camera system to capture your #LargerThanLife moments," the post reads.

On the battery front, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone will ship with 67watt SUPERVOOC fast charging technology.

OnePlus has previously confirmed colour variants of the smartphone. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be offered in Chromatic Gray and Pastel Lime colous.

Recently, alleged spec sheet of the smartphone was leaked online. According to a report by GSMArena, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is expected to come with a 6.7-inch full HD+ LCD screen. The phone’s display may feature a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is said to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor.

As per the report, the handset may pack 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM paired with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite phone will come with a microSD card support to expand its storage capacity.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will succeed the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite that debuted in 2022. The smartphone comes with a starting price of ₹19,999.

In the teaser images, one can see triple camera sensors on the back. The camera sensors will be housed in two different camera modules. Most likely the primary camera will be housed in one module and the remaining two will be placed inside the other camera module.