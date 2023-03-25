OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launch in India on April 4: What to expect1 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 11:39 AM IST
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will succeed the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite that debuted in 2022. The smartphone comes with a starting price of ₹19,999
Smartphone brand OnePlus is set to expand the Nord series in India. The company has announced the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite in the country on April 4. At the event, it will also bring the OnePlus Nord Buds 2.
