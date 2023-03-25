Smartphone brand OnePlus is set to expand the Nord series in India. The company has announced the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite in the country on April 4. At the event, it will also bring the OnePlus Nord Buds 2.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will succeed the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite that debuted in 2022. The smartphone comes with a starting price of ₹19,999. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will feature a new green colour variant. It will be called Pastel Lime.

In the teaser images, one can see triple camera sensors on the back. The camera sensors will be housed in two different camera modules. Most likely the primary camera will be housed in one module and the remaining two will be placed inside the other camera module.

No other spec of the upcoming smartphone is known yet. But, the rumour mill has been buzzing with expected features on the phone. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is said to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor.

The handset is tipped to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box. It may be offered in three RAM models that may include 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite may have a 6.7-inch full HD+ resolution. The phone’s display may offer a refresh rate of 120Hz.

As far as the camera is concerned, the smartphone is rumoured to have a 108MP primary camera on the back. Although a leakster on Twitter claims that the phone may come with a 64MP sensor.

The device is likely to come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67watt fast charging. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will compete against rivals from Samsung and Redmi.