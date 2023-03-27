OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite leaked ahead of April 4 launch: Here’s what to expect

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite leaked ahead of April 4 launch: Here’s what to expect2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite may pack 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM paired with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
Smartphone brand OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite in India along with the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 on April 4. Ahead of the launch, an alleged spec list of the handset has appeared online.
According to a report by GSMArena, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is expected to come with a 6.7-inch full HD+ LCD screen. The phone’s display may feature a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is said to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor.
As per the report, the handset may pack 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM paired with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite phone will come with a microSD card support to expand its storage capacity.
On the camera front, the handset is said to have a 108MP primary sensor on the back. The main camera may be paired with a dual 2MP camera. For selfies and video calls, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite at the front. The smartphone may measure 165.5 x 76 x 8.3 mm and could weigh 195 grams.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite may house a 5,000mAh battery. The device may come with 67watt fast charging support. The handset may run on Android 13 out of the box. Connectivity features on the phone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC and GPS.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will succeed the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite that debuted in 2022. The smartphone comes with a starting price of ₹19,999. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will feature a new green colour variant. It will be called Pastel Lime.
In the teaser images, one can see triple camera sensors on the back. The camera sensors will be housed in two different camera modules. Most likely the primary camera will be housed in one module and the remaining two will be placed inside the other camera module.
