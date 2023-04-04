OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, OnePlus Nord 2 earbuds launched. Check price, specs

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, OnePlus Nord 2 earbuds launched. Check price, specs2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 08:08 PM IST
- Starting from April 11, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be available for purchase in India via various platforms including OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and authorized stores. ICICI Bank cardholders will receive a discount of ₹1,000.
OnePlus has launched its OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite in India with a starting price of ₹19,999. Notable features of this smartphone include a 120Hz display, a triple rear camera setup with a resolution of 108MP, and compatibility with 67W SuperVOOC charging. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord 2 TWS earbuds are equipped with dual 12.4mm drivers.
