OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, OnePlus Nord 2 earbuds launched. Check price, specs

Starting from April 11, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be available for purchase in India via various platforms including OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and authorized stores. ICICI Bank cardholders will receive a discount of ₹1,000. The OnePlus Nord 2 earbuds are priced at ₹2,999 in India and will be offered in black and white colours. The earbuds will also be available for purchase starting April 11, with a discount of ₹200 for ICICI Bank cardholders.

