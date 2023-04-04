OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, OnePlus Nord 2 earbuds launched. Check price, specs

OnePlus has launched its OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite in India with a starting price of ₹19,999. Notable features of this smartphone include a 120Hz display, a triple rear camera setup with a resolution of 108MP, and compatibility with 67W SuperVOOC charging. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord 2 TWS earbuds are equipped with dual 12.4mm drivers.
The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite has been released in India with two storage options. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version is available for ₹19,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant is priced at ₹21,999. The phone is offered in two colour options: Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray.
Starting from April 11, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be available for purchase in India via various platforms including OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and authorized stores. ICICI Bank cardholders will receive a discount of ₹1,000. The OnePlus Nord 2 earbuds are priced at ₹2,999 in India and will be offered in black and white colours. The earbuds will also be available for purchase starting April 11, with a discount of ₹200 for ICICI Bank cardholders.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite: Specifications
The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite boasts a 6.72-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Snapdragon 695 chipset and is available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone comes with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 pre-installed, and includes a 200% ultra volume mode.
In terms of camera, the device has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 16MP front-facing camera. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, and it includes both a Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack.