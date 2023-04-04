OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite to launch today. Here’s how to watch live event2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 09:58 AM IST
- The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launch event is scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, with the livestream commencing at 7:00 PM IST.
The much-awaited OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite smartphone is finally set to launch in India on April 4. The company will be live streaming the launch event across various platforms. With the Nord series, OnePlus aimed to provide affordable products to customers, and the Nord CE 3 Lite is the most economical phone that the brand offers currently. With the upcoming launch, the company looks to continue this trend and offer a smartphone with impressive features and specifications at an affordable price point.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×