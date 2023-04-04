The much-awaited OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite smartphone is finally set to launch in India on April 4. The company will be live streaming the launch event across various platforms. With the Nord series, OnePlus aimed to provide affordable products to customers, and the Nord CE 3 Lite is the most economical phone that the brand offers currently. With the upcoming launch, the company looks to continue this trend and offer a smartphone with impressive features and specifications at an affordable price point.

How to watch the live stream

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launch event is scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, with the livestream commencing at 7:00 PM IST. To catch all the latest updates and announcements from OnePlus, head over to the company's official YouTube page, where you can watch the event live.

What we know so far

OnePlus has revealed some of the key features of the upcoming Nord CE 3 Lite. It will boast a large 6.72-inch 120Hz display, most likely offering Full HD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, which was also present in last year's Nord CE 2 Lite. The upgrades include a new 108 MP primary camera, faster 67W charging support, and the device will come with Android 13 out of the box.

In addition to the Nord CE 3 Lite, OnePlus will also be launching the Nord Buds 2 TWS earbuds at the same event. The company claims that these earbuds will feature active noise cancellation and will be available in two colour options: white and black.

Leaked reports suggest that the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite could be priced around ₹23,000 in India. Similarly, the Nord Buds 2 may be priced at around ₹3,000, as the Nord series is supposed to offer a value-friendly alternative to the regular OnePlus Buds lineup.

The Nord CE 3 Lite is set to succeed the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, which was launched in 2022 with a starting price of ₹19,999. Teaser images reveal triple camera sensors on the back, which are housed in two different camera modules. It is most likely that the primary camera will be placed in one module, while the remaining two will be housed in the other camera module.