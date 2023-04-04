OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite to launch today. Here’s how to watch live event

The Nord CE 3 Lite is set to succeed the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, which was launched in 2022 with a starting price of ₹19,999. Teaser images reveal triple camera sensors on the back, which are housed in two different camera modules. It is most likely that the primary camera will be placed in one module, while the remaining two will be housed in the other camera module.

