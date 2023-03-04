OnePlus Nord CE 3 specifications leaked: Here's what to expect

OnePlus Nord CE 3 specifications leaked: Here's what to expect1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 05:01 PM IST
- Recently, full specifications and a release date for the OnePlus Nord CE 3 were leaked online, and some of these details contradict earlier reports. Additionally, the company is also expected to release the Nord 3 smartphone soon, which will be the successor to the OnePlus Nord 2 device that was released in July 2021.
OnePlus is expected to be launching the OnePlus Nord CE 3, which is speculated to be the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, later this year. Previous reports have already hinted at some details of the purported midrange smartphone, and live images have also surfaced online.
