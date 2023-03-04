OnePlus Nord CE 3 specifications leaked: Here's what to expect

OnePlus is expected to be launching the OnePlus Nord CE 3, which is speculated to be the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, later this year. Previous reports have already hinted at some details of the purported midrange smartphone, and live images have also surfaced online.
Recently, full specifications and a release date for the OnePlus Nord CE 3 were leaked online, and some of these details contradict earlier reports. Additionally, the company is also expected to release the Nord 3 smartphone soon, which will be the successor to the OnePlus Nord 2 device that was released in July 2021.
As per a report by My Smart Price, the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 is anticipated in July. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to be released sometime between mid-June and July.
According to tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) cited in the report, the OnePlus CE branded device will feature a 6.72-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This information contradicts earlier leaks that had suggested the phone would likely have an IPS LCD screen.
Reportedly, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 is expected to be equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 782G chipset, coupled with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.
The report adds that the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 will feature a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone is also expected to have a 16-megapixel front-facing camera housed in a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display, for selfies and video chats.