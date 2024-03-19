OnePlus has already confirmed that its latest mid-range smartphone, the Nord CE 4 5G, will be launched in India on April 1. The smartphone, which is the successor to the already popular Nord CE 3, is likely to give stiff competition to the recently unveiled smartphones in the ₹30,000 price segment like the Nothing Phone 2a, Realme 12 Pro+, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ and more.

Even before the official launch, OnePlus has already revealed a number of key specifications of the device, including its display, processor, charging capabilities and more. In the latest revelation, OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord CE 4 will feature 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

The company had previously confirmed that the upcoming Nord smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, which is a significant upgrade over the Snapdragon 782 chipset found on the OnePlus Nord CE 3.

The Nord CE 4 5G was also recently spotted on Geekbench with model number CPH2613 with a single-core score of 1,135 and a multi-core score of 3,037. The Geekbench scorecard also revealed that the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 will feature an octa-core chipset with three performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz, four efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz while the primary core is likely to be clocked at 2.63GHz.

The upcoming mid-range smartphone is also confirmed to come with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In addition, the smartphone is also confirmed to come with 1TB support via the microSD card.

The Nord CE 4 will run the OxygenOS UI based on the Android 14 operating system. Furthermore, the images shared by OnePlus reveal that the Nord CE 4 will be available in at least two colour variants and could feature a dual camera setup on the back, which will be housed under a pill-shaped camera layout

