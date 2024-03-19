OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G key specifications revealed ahead of April 1 launch: Everything we know
OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G's upcoming launch on April 1 in India will bring features like 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging and Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. The mid-range phone will rival Nothing Phone 2a, Realme 12 Pro+, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ in the under ₹30,000 category.
OnePlus has already confirmed that its latest mid-range smartphone, the Nord CE 4 5G, will be launched in India on April 1. The smartphone, which is the successor to the already popular Nord CE 3, is likely to give stiff competition to the recently unveiled smartphones in the ₹30,000 price segment like the Nothing Phone 2a, Realme 12 Pro+, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ and more.