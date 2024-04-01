Following the successful launch of the OnePlus 12 series and the OnePlus Watch 2 earlier this year, OnePlus is revamping its Nord series lineup with the addition of its latest mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G . Powered by the powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, the smartphone will give tough competition to newly launched mid-range devices such as the Nothing Phone 2a, Redmi Note 13 Pro and Realme 12 Pro.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G price

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of OnePlus Nord CE 4 is priced at ₹24,999, whereas the higher variant with 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage starts at a price of ₹26,999. This smartphone will be available on sale from April 12.

Interestingly, OnePlus has also announced that those who purchase the device on the first day of the sale will receive OnePlus Nord Buds 2r at no additional cost.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G specifications:

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also gets support for 210Hz touch sampling rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR 10+ colour certification and 10-bit colour depth.

The Nord CE 4 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, paired with the Adreno 720 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. The latest mid-ranger comes with support for up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the Nord CE 4 5G features a dual rear camera sensor with a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra wide angle lens. The smartphone also features a 16MP front-facing shooter for handling all the selfie and video calling requirements.

The Nord CE 4 5G is capable of shooting 4K video at 30fps from the rear camera (1080p video at 60fps for ultra-steady vidoes) and 1080p at 30fps from the front camera.

Probably taking inspiration from the OnePlus 12R, the CE 4 5G houses a massive 5,500mAh battery (the largest ever in a Nord device) paired with a 100W SUPERVOOC fast charger that is claimed to fully charge the device from 0-100 percent in just around 29 minutes.

The CE 4 5G comes in two attractive colourways: Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble. Speaking of design, the Nord CE 4 5G has a pill-shaped camera layout on the back, a USB 2.0 port on the bottom, a dual stereo speaker setup with support for Hi-Res audio, an IR blaster on the top, and a power button and volume rocker on the right. The CE 4 5G is IP54 certified for splash and dust resistance, meaning it can withstand a few splashes but not full immersion under water.

In terms of connectivity options, the CE 4 5G offers support for dual 5G SIM cards, Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, GLONASS, 7 5G bands and up to 1TB of external SD card.

