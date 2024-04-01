OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 50MP camera launched: Price in India, specs, launch offers and more
OnePlus introduces the Nord CE 4 5G, a mid-range smartphone with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, 50MP primary camera, 5,500mAh battery, and 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, dual stereo speakers, and IP54 certification for splash and dust resistance.
Following the successful launch of the OnePlus 12 series and the OnePlus Watch 2 earlier this year, OnePlus is revamping its Nord series lineup with the addition of its latest mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G. Powered by the powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, the smartphone will give tough competition to newly launched mid-range devices such as the Nothing Phone 2a, Redmi Note 13 Pro and Realme 12 Pro.