OnePlus Nord CE 4 available below ₹25,000 on Amazon. Here's how the deal works

OnePlus Nord CE 4 is getting a significant price cut during the ongoing One Community Sale from 6 to 11 June. The sale comes amid rumours that the company will launch the Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite smartphones globally.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 price in India:

OnePlus Nord CE 4 is priced at ₹24,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant could be priced at ₹26,999.

However, during the One Community Sale, OnePlus is offering a bank discount of ₹2,000 on the purchase of the device through Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores and official partners. Meanwhile, users who pay using ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, OneCard, Bank of Baroda bank and IDFC bank cards will also be eligible for free EMI.

OnePlus Nord CE 4:

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also gets support for 210Hz touch sampling rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR 10+ colour certification and 10-bit colour depth.

The Nord CE 4 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, paired with the Adreno 720 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. The latest mid-ranger comes with support for up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the Nord CE 4 5G features a dual rear camera sensor with a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra wide angle lens. The smartphone also features a 16MP front-facing shooter for handling all the selfie and video calling requirements.

The Nord CE 4 5G is capable of shooting 4K video at 30fps from the rear camera (1080p video at 60fps for ultra-steady vidoes) and 1080p at 30fps from the front camera.

The CE 4 5G houses a massive 5,500mAh battery (the largest ever in a Nord device) paired with a 100W SUPERVOOC fast charger that is claimed to fully charge the device from 0-100 percent in just around 29 minutes.

