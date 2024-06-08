OnePlus Nord CE 4 available below ₹25,000 on Amazon. Here's how the deal works
OnePlus Nord CE 4 receives a significant price cut during the One Community Sale. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, dual rear cameras, and a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging.
OnePlus Nord CE 4 is getting a significant price cut during the ongoing One Community Sale from 6 to 11 June. The sale comes amid rumours that the company will launch the Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite smartphones globally.