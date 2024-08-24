OnePlus launched the Nord CE 4 back in April but the smartphone has continued to remain one of the most popular launches by the company this year and has provided buyers with a solid all round option under ₹25,000. However, the phone is getting a huge price cut on Amazon and can effectively be bought closer to ₹20,000 now.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 price in India:

OnePlus Nord CE 4 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage was introduced at ₹24,999. Although the phone remains at this price, the recent bank discount effectively reduces it. Buyers using ICICI bank or OneCard credit cards receive an instant discount of ₹3,000, bringing the device's effective price down to ₹21,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 specifications:

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G boasts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 2412 x 1080 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It supports a 210Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR 10+ color certification, and 10-bit color depth.

Under the hood, the Nord CE 4 5G is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and an Adreno 720 GPU, catering to graphics-heavy tasks. It offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography, the device features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens. A 16MP front camera takes care of selfies and video calls.

The Nord CE 4 5G can record 4K videos at 30fps with the rear camera (and 1080p at 60fps for ultra-steady videos), as well as 1080p at 30fps with the front camera.

Drawing inspiration from the OnePlus 12R, the CE 4 5G includes a substantial 5,500mAh battery—the largest in a Nord device—paired with a 100W SUPERVOOC fast charger, which reportedly charges the device from 0 to 100 percent in approximately 29 minutes.

