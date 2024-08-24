OnePlus Nord CE 4 gets a massive discount on Amazon, available effectively for under ₹23,000
OnePlus Nord CE 4, launched in April, remains popular under ₹25,000. It now has a price cut on Amazon, effectively costing around ₹20,000 with bank discounts.
