Next Story
OnePlus Nord CE 4 gets a massive discount on Amazon, available effectively for under 23,000

OnePlus Nord CE 4 gets a massive discount on Amazon, available effectively for under ₹23,000

Livemint

OnePlus Nord CE 4, launched in April, remains popular under 25,000. It now has a price cut on Amazon, effectively costing around 20,000 with bank discounts.

Despite having a plastic back and flat edges, the Nord CE 4 doesn't feel cheap and is comfortable to hold for long periods of time.

OnePlus launched the Nord CE 4 back in April but the smartphone has continued to remain one of the most popular launches by the company this year and has provided buyers with a solid all round option under 25,000. However, the phone is getting a huge price cut on Amazon and can effectively be bought closer to 20,000 now.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review

OnePlus Nord CE 4 price in India:

OnePlus Nord CE 4 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage was introduced at 24,999. Although the phone remains at this price, the recent bank discount effectively reduces it. Buyers using ICICI bank or OneCard credit cards receive an instant discount of 3,000, bringing the device's effective price down to 21,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 specifications:

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G boasts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 2412 x 1080 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It supports a 210Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR 10+ color certification, and 10-bit color depth.

Under the hood, the Nord CE 4 5G is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and an Adreno 720 GPU, catering to graphics-heavy tasks. It offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography, the device features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens. A 16MP front camera takes care of selfies and video calls.

The Nord CE 4 5G can record 4K videos at 30fps with the rear camera (and 1080p at 60fps for ultra-steady videos), as well as 1080p at 30fps with the front camera.

Drawing inspiration from the OnePlus 12R, the CE 4 5G includes a substantial 5,500mAh battery—the largest in a Nord device—paired with a 100W SUPERVOOC fast charger, which reportedly charges the device from 0 to 100 percent in approximately 29 minutes.

