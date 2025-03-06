Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  OnePlus Nord CE 4 goes below 20,000 during Red Rush Days Sale. Here's how to get the offer

OnePlus Nord CE 4 goes below ₹20,000 during Red Rush Days Sale. Here's how to get the offer

Livemint

During the Red Rush Days sale, OnePlus Nord CE 4 is available for under 20,000. It boasts a 6.7-inch display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, dual cameras, and a large battery with fast charging. Users can expect 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

Despite having a plastic back and flat edges, the Nord CE 4 doesn't feel cheap and is comfortable to hold for long periods of time.

OnePlus is offering a great discount on many of its devices during the ongoing Red Rush Days sale. However, the phone that's getting perhaps the best offer is the OnePlus Nord CE 4 which is now available under 20,000, making it among the most compelling options in this price range.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 price cut:

OnePlusOnePlus Nord CE 4 is priced at 21,998 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Moreover, with the AmazonPay ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank credit card you get a 2,000 instant discount which takes the effective price to under 20,00ffectiveffective

Moreover, the ffective price drops by another 1,000 as cashback if you are opting to make the payment via AmazonPay card.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 specifications:

OnePlus Nord CE4 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 2412 x 1080 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It supports a 210Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR 10+ color certification, and 10-bit color depth.

Under the hood, the Nord CE 4 5G is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and an Adreno 720 GPU, catering to graphics-heavy tasks. It offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography, the device features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens. A 16MP front camera takes care of selfies and video calls.

The Nord CE 4 comes with a massive 5,500 mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. The phone runs on Oxygen OS 14 based on Android 14 and is promised to get 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

