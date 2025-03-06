During the Red Rush Days sale, OnePlus Nord CE 4 is available for under ₹ 20,000. It boasts a 6.7-inch display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, dual cameras, and a large battery with fast charging. Users can expect 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

OnePlus is offering a great discount on many of its devices during the ongoing Red Rush Days sale. However, the phone that's getting perhaps the best offer is the OnePlus Nord CE 4 which is now available under ₹20,000, making it among the most compelling options in this price range.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 price cut:

OnePlus Nord CE 4 is priced at ₹21,998 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Moreover, with the AmazonPay ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank credit card you get a ₹2,000 instant discount which takes the effective price to under ₹20,000.

Moreover, the effective price drops by another ₹1,000 as cashback if you are opting to make the payment via AmazonPay card.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 specifications: OnePlus Nord CE4 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 2412 x 1080 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It supports a 210Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR 10+ color certification, and 10-bit color depth.

Under the hood, the Nord CE 4 5G is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and an Adreno 720 GPU, catering to graphics-heavy tasks. It offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography, the device features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens. A 16MP front camera takes care of selfies and video calls.