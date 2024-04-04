OnePlus Nord CE 4 goes on its first sale in India today: Check price, offers and more
The highly anticipated OnePlus Nord CE 4 is set to hit the Indian market as it gears up for its inaugural sale. Serving as the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 3, this smartphone boasts a plethora of enhancements over its predecessor. Packed with cutting-edge features, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is powered by the robust Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 gen 3 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage capacity.