The highly anticipated OnePlus Nord CE 4 is set to hit the Indian market as it gears up for its inaugural sale. Serving as the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 3, this smartphone boasts a plethora of enhancements over its predecessor. Packed with cutting-edge features, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is powered by the robust Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 gen 3 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage capacity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prices and offers Offering consumers a range of options, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 comes in two storage variants: an 8GB RAM with 128GB storage option and an 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant. Priced competitively, the 8GB+128GB variant is listed at ₹24,999, while the 8GB+256GB variant comes in at ₹26,999. The maiden sale of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is scheduled for April 4th at 12PM IST.

The smartphone will be available for purchase through various channels including oneplus.in, Amazon, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Store, Reliance Digital, Croma, and selected offline partners. Customers buying the OnePlus Nord CE4 between April 5th and April 30th can benefit from an immediate discount of ₹1,500 with ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMIs, as well as OneCard. Additionally, there's an Instant Bank Discount of ₹1,500 available with HDFC Bank Debit Cards, and ₹1,250 with Credit Card EMI during the same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 comes with dimensions of 16.25cm in height, 7.53cm in width, and 0.84cm in thickness, and weighing approximately 186g. Operating on OxygenOS, based on Android 14, users can expect a smooth and customizable interface.

Under the hood, the device boasts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, offering swift performance. Storage options include 128GB or 256GB, providing ample space for applications and files. The device features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412 by 1080 pixels, boasting a screen-to-body ratio of 93.40% and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz for fluid animations.

For optics, the OnePlus Nord CE 4's camera setup comprises a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 16MP front camera for captivating selfies. Video recording capabilities include 4K at 30fps or 1080P at 60/30fps, along with support for super slow-motion and time-lapse recording. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Connectivity options abound with support for dual SIM cards, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 2—2 MIMO, and Bluetooth 5.4. Additionally, the device boasts an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance. Powering the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is a robust 5,500mAh battery, with support for 100W SUPERVOOC charging..

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

