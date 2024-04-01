OnePlus Nord CE 4 India launch today: Expected price, specs, live-streaming details and more
OnePlus announces Nord CE 4 5G with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, 100W SuperVOOC charging, and Aqua Touch support. Expected to start at ₹24,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.
Following the successful launch of the OnePlus 12 series earlier this year, OnePlus is now bringing some much-needed changes to its Nord range with the addition of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G. The latest mid-range smartphone from OnePlus will be unveiled at a launch event at 6:30 pm today.