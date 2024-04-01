Active Stocks
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  OnePlus Nord CE 4 India launch today: Expected price, specs, live-streaming details and more
OnePlus Nord CE 4 India launch today: Expected price, specs, live-streaming details and more

Written By Aman Gupta

OnePlus announces Nord CE 4 5G with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, 100W SuperVOOC charging, and Aqua Touch support. Expected to start at ₹24,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G will be launched in India today.
OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G will be launched in India today.

Following the successful launch of the OnePlus 12 series earlier this year, OnePlus is now bringing some much-needed changes to its Nord range with the addition of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G. The latest mid-range smartphone from OnePlus will be unveiled at a launch event at 6:30 pm today.

Ahead of the official unveiling of the smartphone, OnePlus has revealed some key specifications. The Nord CE 4 5G is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM (support for 8GB virtual RAM) and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, the CE 4 5G will come with up to 1TB of expandable storage via the microSD card slot.

The upcoming smartphone will also be the first in the Nord range to support 100W SuperVOOC charging, which is claimed to take the phone from 0-100% in just 29 minutes. The design of the Nord CE 4 5G is inspired by the OnePlus 11R Marble Odyssey Edition and the smartphone will be available in 2 colourways: Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble.

In terms of display, the Nord CE 4 5G could feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with support for 120Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.4%. Furthermore, the Nord CE 4 5G will come with Aqua Touch support, which was previously seen in the OnePlus 12 lineup.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Price (expected):

According to Yadav, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 will kick off at a competitive starting price of 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. For those seeking higher storage capacity, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration is rumored to be priced at 26,999. While these figures are not yet confirmed by OnePlus, if accurate, they indicate a lower price point compared to its predecessor, making it an enticing option for consumers.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Launch: When and where to watch?

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G launch event will be livestreamed on OnePlus India's official YouTube channel starting at 6:30 pm. In order to save you the hassle, we have also embedded a direct streaming link for the event below.

Published: 01 Apr 2024, 10:28 AM IST
