OnePlus' latest smartphone in the Nord series, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, is launching in India today. Even prior to the launch OnePlus has revealed a number of key details about the device while recent leaks have also provided a hint at the pricing of the device.

The Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is confirmed to feature an AMOLED panel with a peak brightness of 2,100 nits. Like its older sibling, the phone will have a 5,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging along with reverse wired charging. It will feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA primary sensor, while details of the secondary sensor have yet to be revealed.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: When and where to watch?

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 will be launched via an event starting at 7PM today. The event will be live streamed via OnePlus' official YouTube channel and in order to help you navigate the video easily we have embedded a direct streaming link for the video below.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Price (expected):

According to a leak by tipster Yogesh Brar, the Nord CE 4 Lite will start at a price of ₹19,999 in India. However, OnePlus is expected to provide some launch offers to reduce the price even further.

Notably, this is the same price at which the Nord CE 4 Lite was introduced last year.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite specifications (expected):

Reports suggest that the Nord CE 4 Lite could be a rebranded version of the Oppo K12x. If true, the phone could feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The CE 4 Lite could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and paired with the Adreno 619 GPU to handle graphics-intensive tasks. The phone could come with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of optics, the CE 4 Lite could come with a dual camera setup on the back with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It could also feature a 16MP front-facing shooter for taking selfies and making video calls.

The phone is likely to come with a 5,500mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. It could run on OxygenOS 14, which is based on Android 14.

