OnePlus is all set to launch the latest member in its budget-conscious Nord lineup, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, on June 24. However, prior to the official launch, OnePlus has already revealed a number of key specifications about the device including battery, display, camera and charging.

The Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is confirmed to feature an AMOLED panel with a peak brightness of 2,100 nits. Much like its elder sibling, the phone gets a 5,500mAh battery pack with support for 80W of fast charging. It will get a 50MP Sony LYTIA primary sensor while details about the secondary sensor aren't yet revealed.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G specifications (expected): Reports suggest that the Nord CE 4 Lite could be a rebranded version of Oppo K12x. If that does indeed turn out to be true then the phone could pack a 6.67 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The CE 4 Lite could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and paired with the Adreno 619 GPU for handling graphics intensive tasks. The Phone could come with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of optics, the CE 4 Lite could come with a dual camera setup setup to the back with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Moreover, it could feature a 16MP front facing shooter for taking selfies and attending video calls.

The phone is likely to come with a 5,500mAh battery pack with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. It could run on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G price (expected): The Oppo K12x started at a price of $179 (around ₹15,000) in China and went up to $248 (around ₹21,000) for the top-of-the-range model. At these prices, the CE 4 Lite is more or less in the same segment as its predecessor. Do Note, however, that these are not the official prices for the Nord CE 4 Lite, which will be announced after its launch in India.

