OnePlus India has launched the Nord CE 4 Lite 5G. This new smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and boasts a 5,500mAh battery that offers 80W fast charging capabilities. It runs on OxygenOS 14, which is based on Android 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pricing The Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is available in India starting at ₹19,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The top-tier version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is available for ₹22,999. Shoppers have three color choices: Mega Blue, Super Silver, and Ultra Orange. The Mega Blue and Super Silver variants will be available for purchase starting June 27 on Amazon and the OnePlus India website, with the sale date for the Ultra Orange model to be announced in the future.

Specifications and features The Nord CE 4 Lite 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 1,080 x 2,400 pixel resolution, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 2,100 nits, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with an Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The smartphone operates on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of camera capabilities, the phone includes a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is equipped with a 16MP sensor supported by electronic image stabilization (EIS).

The Nord CE 4 Lite 5G's 5,500mAh battery supports 80W wired SuperVOOC fast charging and 5W reverse charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C. Additionally, the phone is IP54-rated for dust and splash resistance and includes an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm audio jack.

