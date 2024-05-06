The launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite in India seems imminent, as the smartphone has reportedly obtained a certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The forthcoming OnePlus Nord series device, first rumored last week, is anticipated to succeed the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, which was released last year. Speculations suggest that the new model will feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, a dual-camera system on the rear, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a substantial 5,500mAh battery.

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) shared a screenshot on X that purportedly shows a listing of a OnePlus phone on the BIS website. The listed phone carries the model number CPH2619, believed to be connected to the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite.

According to the tipster, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite will be priced below Rs. 20,000 in India. The upcoming phone might be a rebranded version of the Oppo A3.

Reportedly, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is speculated to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, featuring a full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to run on Android 14 and could be equipped with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset.

The dual-camera setup is said to include a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor, with a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone might also include an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security. These specifications align with earlier leaks.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is likely to offer enhancements over its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, which was released in April last year with a starting price of Rs. 19,999.

OnePlus has yet to officially announce details about the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite launch, so it is advisable to treat these rumors with caution until more information is released.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!