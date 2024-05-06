OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite set to launch in India; BIS certification hints at imminent release. What to expect
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is expected to launch soon in India, with BIS certification suggesting its imminent arrival. Likely priced under Rs. 20,000, the device could feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, dual rear cameras, and a 5,500mAh battery.
The launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite in India seems imminent, as the smartphone has reportedly obtained a certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The forthcoming OnePlus Nord series device, first rumored last week, is anticipated to succeed the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, which was released last year. Speculations suggest that the new model will feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, a dual-camera system on the rear, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a substantial 5,500mAh battery.