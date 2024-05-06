The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is expected to launch soon in India, with BIS certification suggesting its imminent arrival. Likely priced under Rs. 20,000, the device could feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, dual rear cameras, and a 5,500mAh battery.

The launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite in India seems imminent, as the smartphone has reportedly obtained a certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The forthcoming OnePlus Nord series device, first rumored last week, is anticipated to succeed the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, which was released last year. Speculations suggest that the new model will feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, a dual-camera system on the rear, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a substantial 5,500mAh battery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) shared a screenshot on X that purportedly shows a listing of a OnePlus phone on the BIS website. The listed phone carries the model number CPH2619, believed to be connected to the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite.

According to the tipster, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite will be priced below Rs. 20,000 in India. The upcoming phone might be a rebranded version of the Oppo A3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reportedly, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is speculated to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, featuring a full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to run on Android 14 and could be equipped with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset.

The dual-camera setup is said to include a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor, with a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone might also include an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security. These specifications align with earlier leaks.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is likely to offer enhancements over its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, which was released in April last year with a starting price of Rs. 19,999. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus has yet to officially announce details about the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite launch, so it is advisable to treat these rumors with caution until more information is released.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!