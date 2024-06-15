OnePlus has teased the launch date of its upcoming budget smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite. While the Nord CE 4 had made its debut a couple of months back in India, the CE 4 Lite was conscipicuously missing from the lineup. In a teaser image posted on X, OnePlus teased that the Nord CE 4 Lite may launch in India on June 18 at 7pm.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite specifications:

OnePlus hasn't revealed any details about the Nord CE 4 Lite yet but rumors suggest that the phone may be a rebranded version of the Oppo K12x which was launched in China earlier this year. If that does turn out to be true, the Nord CE 4 Lite could feature a 6.67 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

The CE 4 Lite could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and paired with the Adreno 619 GPU for handling graphics intensive tasks. The Phone could come with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of optics, the CE 4 Lite could come with a dual camera setup setup to the back with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Moreover, it could feature a 16MP front facing shooter for taking selfies and attending video calls.

The phone is likely to come with a 5,500mAh battery pack with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. It could run on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite price:

The Oppo K12x started at a price of $179 (around ₹15,000) in China and went up to $248 (around ₹21,000) for the top-of-the-range model. At these prices, the CE 4 Lite is more or less in the same segment as its predecessor. Do Note, however, that these are not the official prices for the Nord CE 4 Lite, which will be announced after its launch in India.

