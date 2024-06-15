OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite teased to launch in India on June 18: Expected price, specs and all all we know so far
OnePlus teases launch date of Nord CE 4 Lite in India, rumored to be a rebranded Oppo K12x with Snapdragon 695 processor, 12GB RAM, 5500mAh battery, and 80W fast charging.
OnePlus has teased the launch date of its upcoming budget smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite. While the Nord CE 4 had made its debut a couple of months back in India, the CE 4 Lite was conscipicuously missing from the lineup. In a teaser image posted on X, OnePlus teased that the Nord CE 4 Lite may launch in India on June 18 at 7pm.