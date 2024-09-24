OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite to be available for under ₹17,000 during Diwali sale on Amazon. Check the deal here
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, initially priced at ₹19,999, is set for a ₹3,000 discount during the Great Indian Festival, reducing the price to ₹16,999. It features a Snapdragon 695, 6.67-inch AMOLED display, and a 5,500mAh battery.
OnePus had launched its cheapest phone in India, the Nord CE 4 Lite, in the month of June with a starting price of ₹19,999. Despite having the same Snapdragon 695 processor as last year, the CE 4 Lite has continued to be one of the most popular phones in the sub- ₹20,000 price range with its 5,500 mAh battery and 80W fast charging. However, during the upcoming Great Indian Fesitval on Amazon, the Nord CE 4 Lite will get a massive ₹3,000 discount and will be available for ₹16,999 effectively.