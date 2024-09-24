OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, initially priced at ₹ 19,999, is set for a ₹ 3,000 discount during the Great Indian Festival, reducing the price to ₹ 16,999. It features a Snapdragon 695, 6.67-inch AMOLED display, and a 5,500mAh battery.

OnePus had launched its cheapest phone in India, the Nord CE 4 Lite, in the month of June with a starting price of ₹19,999. Despite having the same Snapdragon 695 processor as last year, the CE 4 Lite has continued to be one of the most popular phones in the sub- ₹20,000 price range with its 5,500 mAh battery and 80W fast charging. However, during the upcoming Great Indian Fesitval on Amazon, the Nord CE 4 Lite will get a massive ₹3,000 discount and will be available for ₹16,999 effectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite price cut: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite was launched at a price of ₹19,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant on Amazon. However, during the upcoming Great Indian Festival, the phone can be bought for ₹16,999 by taking advantage of a ₹2,000 instant bank discount and a ₹1,000 special coupon.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite specifications: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 1,080 x 2,400 pixel resolution, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 2,100 nits, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with an Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The smartphone operates on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of camera capabilities, the phone includes a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is equipped with a 16MP sensor supported by electronic image stabilization (EIS).